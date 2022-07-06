WATCH LIVE | East London tavern tragedy victims laid to rest

Mourners, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, have gathered in Scenery Park, East London for the mass funeral for 21 teenagers who died in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy on June 26.

The tavern has since been shut down.

At least 17 patrons — almost all underage — died in mysterious circumstances at the venue. Others were taken to hospital, where four more died.

The cause of their deaths is yet to be established.

TimesLIVE

