WATCH LIVE | East London tavern tragedy victims laid to rest
06 July 2022 - 08:00
Mourners, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, have gathered in Scenery Park, East London for the mass funeral for 21 teenagers who died in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy on June 26.
The tavern has since been shut down.
At least 17 patrons — almost all underage — died in mysterious circumstances at the venue. Others were taken to hospital, where four more died.
The cause of their deaths is yet to be established.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.