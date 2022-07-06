×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | East London tavern tragedy victims laid to rest

06 July 2022 - 08:00 By TIMESLIVE

Mourners, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, have gathered in Scenery Park, East London for the mass funeral for 21 teenagers who died in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy on June 26.

The tavern has since been shut down.

At least 17 patrons — almost all underage — died in mysterious circumstances at the venue. Others were taken to hospital, where four more died.

The cause of their deaths is yet to be established.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Eastern Cape Liquor Board cites staffing issues after Enyobeni tavern tragedy

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board has cited staffing issues after the tragic and mysterious deaths of 21 youths at Enyobeni tavern in the Eastern Cape on ...
News
16 hours ago

Enyobeni tragedy: Ramaphosa calls for frank discussions about alcohol scourge

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to do more to combat underage drinking.
Politics
1 day ago

Enyobeni tragedy: ‘How did we survive while our friends did not?’

Two patrons who were at the Enyobeni tavern on the night of the tragedy describe scenes of panic and chaos, and make troubling allegations about how ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gladys, 85, weeps as municipality plans to move her from brick house to shack News
  2. Drastic times call for drastic measures: ANC considers state of emergency for ... News
  3. Neighbourly relations go to the dogs at Zimbali Coastal Estate News
  4. Applied for the R350 grant? Sassa wants you to update your info by end of the ... South Africa
  5. Mmusi Maimane slams Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla for comparing Thuli Madonsela to a ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths