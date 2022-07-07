×

South Africa

Covid-19 cases still occurring, especially in Gauteng

07 July 2022 - 13:24 By TimesLIVE
The NICD has recorded 657 new Covid-19 cases. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

There are 1,235 patients in hospital with Covid-19, says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

The institute has recorded 657 new Covid-19 cases in the latest 24-hour cycle. This increase represents a 4.8% positivity rate.

Fourteen of the hospital admissions are from the day's reporting cycle.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (51%), followed by the Western Cape (15%).

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%, the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga 5% each, the Free State and North West 4% each and Limpopo and the Northern Cape 1% each.

Twelve deaths were recorded, of which three occurred in the past 24—48 hours.

TimesLIVE

