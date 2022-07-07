Covid-19 cases still occurring, especially in Gauteng
07 July 2022 - 13:24
There are 1,235 patients in hospital with Covid-19, says the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.
The institute has recorded 657 new Covid-19 cases in the latest 24-hour cycle. This increase represents a 4.8% positivity rate.
Fourteen of the hospital admissions are from the day's reporting cycle.
The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (51%), followed by the Western Cape (15%).
KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 14%, the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga 5% each, the Free State and North West 4% each and Limpopo and the Northern Cape 1% each.
Twelve deaths were recorded, of which three occurred in the past 24—48 hours.
TimesLIVE
