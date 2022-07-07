Here's why City Power doesn't want you using the EskomSePush app

City Power has thrown shade at popular load-shedding app EskomSePush, urging Joburg residents to rely on communication from them and not third parties.

SA has experienced fluctuating power outages over the past week with unprotected strikes leading to Eskom being unable to fix or maintain struggling generating units. Citizens have experienced stage 6 load-shedding since last week and the power utility said blackouts are expected for several more weeks.

City Power said the most reliable source of information on load-shedding can be found on their website and social media pages.