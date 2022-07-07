Hillary Gardee murder accused change their minds and apply for bail

Hillary Gardee murder accused Sipho Mkhatshwa is expected to continue with his bail application on Thursday at the Nelspruit magistrate’s court.

Mkhatshwa’s bail application stopped abruptly last month when his previous attorneys on record pulled out, citing a conflict of interest.

He has since found new attorneys who were placed on record early last month.

Mkhatshwa, in his affidavit read in court during his initial bail application before his attorneys pulled out, declared he is a father of five and an elder in the Roman Catholic Church in the Malelane district.