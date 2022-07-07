×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Hillary Gardee murder accused change their minds and apply for bail

07 July 2022 - 06:00
Sipho Mkhatswha, Phillemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Gama, accused of murdering Hillary Gardee, will appear at the Nelspruit magistrate's court where they will apply for bail.
Sipho Mkhatswha, Phillemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Gama, accused of murdering Hillary Gardee, will appear at the Nelspruit magistrate's court where they will apply for bail.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/ File photo

Hillary Gardee murder accused Sipho Mkhatshwa is expected to continue with his bail application on Thursday at the Nelspruit magistrate’s court.

Mkhatshwa’s bail application stopped abruptly last month when his previous attorneys on record pulled out, citing a conflict of interest.

He has since found new attorneys who were placed on record early last month. 

Mkhatshwa, in his affidavit read in court during his initial bail application before his attorneys pulled out, declared he is a father of five and an elder in the Roman Catholic Church in the Malelane district.

Police respond to Hillary Gardee murder case claims

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala told TimesLIVE officers keep in daily contact with the Gardee family on progress in their investigation.
News
1 week ago

He mapped out his whereabouts at the time Gardee was kidnapped on April 29 until when her body was found on a gravel road alongside a pine plantation on May 3.

According to Mkhatshwa, he spent the five days when the state alleges he kidnapped and killed Gardee attending church, comforting a bereaved family, buying two car batteries, fitting clothes for his upcoming wedding with his children and bride-to-be, preparing his yard with his gardener for the wedding, shopping for cooldrinks and food, and arranging with a vet a permit for the slaughter of a cow for a lobola ceremony.

Previously, the Sunday Times reported that before the case adjourned last month, the state was planning to question Mkhatshwa about claims in text messages, and about cellphone data which allegedly placed his phone near Gardee’s phone at the time of her disappearance.

The other two accused, Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama are also expected to be in court to launch their bail bid.

TimesLIVE has seen a requisition from the attorneys for Lukhele and Gama, requesting that they be brought to court. The three had initially opted to not apply for bail, but have now changed their minds and will be applying for bail.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'My man is Christian, he is not a killer': Fiancée defends Gardee murder suspect over 'sangoma' texts

As Hillary Gardee murder-accused Sipho Mkhatshwa testified in his bail hearing his fiancée, Zandile Magagula, expressed her anger over an SMS ...
News
1 month ago

Cellphone evidence could link at least one of Hillary Gardee's killers to her

In a dramatic turn of events in the Hillary Gardee murder trial, the state says it has cellphone evidence potentially linking at least one of her ...
News
1 month ago

Police respond to Hillary Gardee murder case claims

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala told TimesLIVE officers keep in daily contact with the Gardee family on progress in their investigation.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gladys, 85, weeps as municipality plans to move her from brick house to shack News
  2. Avoid the N4: #NationalShutdown over petrol price hike closes roads South Africa
  3. 'We accept 7% increase but consider adding R15,000 one-off sweetener' — NUM ... South Africa
  4. Drastic times call for drastic measures: ANC considers state of emergency for ... News
  5. Parents out of pocket after judge rules daughter doesn’t have to pay back ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths