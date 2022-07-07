IN PICS | Zuma supporters picket to commemorate his incarceration and protest against Ramaphosa

A handful of Jacob Zuma supporters picketed outside the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday to mark a year since the former president was sent to jail.

Zuma handed himself over to police on July 7 2021 to start serving a 15-month sentence at Estcourt Correctional Centre. This after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt of court.

The incarceration unleashed a wave of destruction, looting and racial intolerance in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.

Nkosentsha Shezi, of the Radical Economic Transformation and One Voice movements, said the picket was to commemorate Zuma's incarceration and protest against President Cyril Ramaphosa.



Shezi said they had laid charges of assault, kidnapping and torture against Ramaphosa in connection with the Phala Phala farm incident, but had not received an update on the matter.

The picket comes before a briefing by KZN premier Sihle Zikalala on Friday. He will undertake Operation Siyahlola to assess progress in the rebuilding and rehabilitation of sites that were destroyed during the unrest and looting.

Zikalala will also deliver a statement on the state of the province since the unrest, highlighting progress, challenges and future plans.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.