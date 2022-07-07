×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Lawyer U-turns on claims against investigating officer in Ndlovu trial

07 July 2022 - 14:05
Serial killer Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu and her co-accused Nomsa Mudau. The former police officers are accused of plotting to murder Mudau's ex-husband.
Serial killer Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu and her co-accused Nomsa Mudau. The former police officers are accused of plotting to murder Mudau's ex-husband.
Image: Alon Skuy

Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu's legal aid lawyer has made a U-turn on allegations the investigating officer in the case, Sgt Keshi Benneth Mabunda, asked her colleagues personal and inappropriate questions about her.

Appearing in the Kempton Park regional court on Thursday, Ms Baloyi-Makamu, as she was identified, confirmed what state prosecutor Riana Williams put to the court — that it was “a misunderstanding”, apologies had been made and the matter “settled”.

Baloyi-Makamu missed the last court proceedings. A colleague who stood in on her behalf told the court she was so uncomfortable she wanted to withdraw from the case and report the matter to Mabunda’s superiors. Her stand-in said they received information from another prosecutor, telling them Mabunda had asked where Baloyi-Makamu resided, the places she frequented and who was she married to. Mabunda denied the claims.

On Thursday, proceedings got off to a late start because of load-shedding.

Ndlovu, who is serving six life terms for murder and another 125 for conspiring to commit murder, fraud and defeating the ends of justice, sat on a bench next to department of correctional services (DCS) officials. She ignored the media, who took pictures of her as she conversed with DCS officials.

A few metres from her sat her co-accused, Nomsa Mudau, who tried to hide her face by wearing a mask and beanie pulled down to just above her eyes.

The two are former police officers accused of plotting to murder Mudau's now former husband, Justice Mudau, in 2018.

They were nabbed after a “hitman” they allegedly hired to carry out the job told authorities about the “plot”. The case was initially withdrawn, but reinstated in April. The alleged hitman is expected to be a key witness in the trial.

Ndlovu also faces a charge of plotting to murder Mabunda after her arrest in March 2018.

Both cases were postponed to September 15 for representations.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

RECORDED | Serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu back in court

Convicted serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu is expected to appear at the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Thursday.
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | ‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused

Convicted killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu and her co-accused Nomsa Mudau appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on May 25.
News
1 month ago

Pregnant ex-cop accused of conspiring to kill former husband with infamous Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu

Heavily pregnant Nomsa Mudau told the court she was due to give birth later this month.
News
2 months ago

WATCH | How Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu was jailed last year after the court found she had a hand in the murders of five of her relatives and her lover.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Gladys, 85, weeps as municipality plans to move her from brick house to shack News
  2. Avoid the N4: #NationalShutdown over petrol price hike closes roads South Africa
  3. Parents out of pocket after judge rules daughter doesn’t have to pay back ... South Africa
  4. 'We accept 7% increase but consider adding R15,000 one-off sweetener' — NUM ... South Africa
  5. Drastic times call for drastic measures: ANC considers state of emergency for ... News

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths