Man charged for having drugs worth millions had been in SA a few hours

Police on Thursday identified the man who was caught with R13m worth of drugs this week as 37-year-old Nkosingiphile Wiseman Nkosi.

Nkosi appeared in the Springs magistrate’s court on Thursday.

“He is charged with dealing in and/or having drugs worth R13m. He was arrested on July 5 on the N12 towards Springs when police stopped his car and found the drugs,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

TimesLIVE reported how the drugs were stashed in the compartments of the car.