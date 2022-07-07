Man sentenced to life in jail for rape of stepdaughter, 9, that was 'prophesied by pastor'

A 36-year-old stepfather from Hercules in Pretoria West has been sentenced to life for the rape of his nine-year-old stepdaughter.

The man cannot be named to protect the child’s identity. Mr X was convicted of rape on April 13 by the Pretoria magistrate’s court.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said on Sunday, January 5 2019, the minor and her mother had gone to church.

“During the service, a pastor of the church prophesied that the child had been sexually assaulted by a 33-year-old male when she was nine years old. After church on their way home, the child confessed to the mother that indeed the stepfather had been sexually assaulting her over a period of a year when the mother had gone to work at night and she was left in his care,” she said.

Mahanjana said when the mother confronted the 36-year-old about the allegations made by the child. He denied it.

“The following morning both the mother and the [stepfather] took the child to a doctor at Laudium Hospital where the child was examined and it was discovered that indeed she had been sexually assaulted. After the child spoke to social workers, police were called and the 36-year-old was arrested. He has been in custody since the NPA successfully opposed bail,” she said.

The man pleaded not guilty to the charge against him in court.

Prosecutor Tumi Phongola told the court rape is a scourge that is prevalent in society and is degrading and humiliating, especially for vulnerable children.

Phongola asked the court to take into consideration the seriousness of the offence and the interest of society when imposing a sentence, because Mr X took advantage of a nine-year-old girl and threatened her life if she reported the rape.

Magistrate Johanna Mthimunye agreed with the state that Mr X took advantage of a child who regarded him as a father and that he deserved life imprisonment.

The director of public prosecutions, advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi, thanked the pastor and community leaders for helping to ensure justice for the child.

“This is a very good example that reflects the role of all members of society to protect children from harm.”

Mzinyathi also congratulated the police for their investigation and the outstanding work of the prosecutor in fighting for justice for the child and her family.

TimesLIVE

