South Africa

One year on: Justice, crime prevention and security cluster to give progress report on July 2021 unrest

07 July 2022 - 12:52
A police officer disperses looters during the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July 2021. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The justice, crime prevention and security cluster will give a progress report on the July 2021 violent unrest and looting on Friday.

SAPS spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said the media briefing would, among other things, report on progress made in implementing the recommendations by the expert panel and on criminal cases and the economic impact on people's livelihoods. 

SA experienced violent civil unrest, mainly in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, between July 8 and 17 2021. The unrest was characterised by social media mobilisation leading to looting, destruction of property and disruption of economic activity.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in August announced the appointment of an expert panel to review SA’s response to the unrest, including the country's preparedness and shortcomings in responding.

TimesLIVE

