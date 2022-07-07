Bursary holders have access to Shoprite’s employee wellness programme, which includes access to medical advice, counselling services, financial coaching and legal advice.
Shoprite offering students all-inclusive bursaries for 2023 – here’s how to apply
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo
The Shoprite Group has opened applications for all-inclusive bursaries for the 2023 academic year in various fields of study.
The supermarket retailer said the bursaries are to support students studying or intending to study in any field, including scarce skills such as food science, pharmacy, chartered accounting, logistics, information technology and retail business management.
Shoprite’s bursaries provide financial assistance towards tuition and on-campus accommodation and are also linked to work-back agreements — ensuring job opportunities on graduation.
“With staggering youth unemployment levels, the Shoprite Group’s bursary programme gives highly motivated and ambitious students the best possible start to their careers. We are looking to invest in youth who want to grow and develop into the future leaders of our industry,” said the group’s senior early careers talent specialist, Lungile Koti in a statement.
Every year the group supports on average 300 students with bursaries in an investment of more than R17m.
Bursary holders have access to Shoprite’s employee wellness programme, which includes access to medical advice, counselling services, financial coaching and legal advice.
With a work-back agreement on graduation, bursary holders are also guaranteed employment. They will benefit from practical experience and strong career growth prospects at the group, one of the continent’s most technologically advanced retail organisations.
How can I apply?
Applications must be done online. You will first be required to register an account on the Shoprite Careers portal by August 31.
Once you have created an account you will be required to submit clear copies of the following compulsory supporting documentation:
If any items are missing your application will be disregarded, the group said.
What are the bursary requirements?
Applicants are required to meet the following minimum entry criteria before applying;
What does the bursary cover?
The bursary coverage varies, depending on the course of study and institution.
Rand value of the bursary will vary according to course of study and institution but will cover tuition fees, prescribed books and accommodation allowances.
