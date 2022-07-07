×

South Africa

Stage 4 load-shedding for Friday and lower stages over the weekend

Eskom urges South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly

07 July 2022 - 16:26
Eskom says nine generation units are anticipated to return to service over the next few days, which will further improve generation capacity. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/beercrafter

Eskom says stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented throughout Friday, reducing to lower stages over the weekend.

On Thursday, the power utility said since its last communication, seven generation units have been returned to service. During the same period, six generating units that needed urgent repairs during the strike were taken offline for repairs.

“This is made possible by the full return to work of all striking employees over the past two days. In addition, 600MW of capacity from the Hydroelectrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB) in Mozambique was returned to service, boosting available generation capacity,” it said.

The power utility said nine generation units are anticipated to return to service over the next few days, which will further improve generation capacity.

“This will, however, still require Eskom to continue implementing load-shedding for the foreseeable future until the situation has been normalised.”

Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented throughout Friday, reducing to lower stages over the weekend.
Image: supplied

“We have 3,349MW on planned maintenance, while another 16,865MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. Eskom continues to closely monitor the system and will implement and communicate any changes as may be necessary.

“Eskom would like to remind the public that load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid.”

The power utility urged South Africans to continue to use electricity sparingly.

TimesLIVE

