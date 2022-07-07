WATCH LIVE | Serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu back in court
07 July 2022 - 10:00
Convicted serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu is expected to appear at the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Thursday. She had appeared before the court on May 31 when her case was postponed to July 7.
Ndlovu is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
She is serving six life sentences for a string of murders she orchestrated to claim insurance payouts.
