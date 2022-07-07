×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu back in court

07 July 2022 - 10:00 By TIMESLIVE

Convicted serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu is expected to appear at the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Thursday. She had appeared before the court on May 31 when her case was postponed to July 7.

Ndlovu is charged with conspiracy to commit murder. 

She is serving six life sentences for a string of murders she orchestrated to claim insurance payouts.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Convicted serial killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu back in court

Convicted murderer and former police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu returns to court this morning.
News
1 month ago

Rosemary Ndlovu and co-accused’s Legal Aid lawyer accuses cop of making ‘peculiar enquiries’

A Legal Aid lawyer who represents Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu is considering withdrawing from the case.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | ‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused

Convicted killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu and her co-accused Nomsa Mudau appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on May 25.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gladys, 85, weeps as municipality plans to move her from brick house to shack News
  2. Avoid the N4: #NationalShutdown over petrol price hike closes roads South Africa
  3. Parents out of pocket after judge rules daughter doesn’t have to pay back ... South Africa
  4. 'We accept 7% increase but consider adding R15,000 one-off sweetener' — NUM ... South Africa
  5. Drastic times call for drastic measures: ANC considers state of emergency for ... News

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths