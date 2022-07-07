Zulu king launches foundation, distributes hampers to flood victims

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini says the launch of his foundation has brought finality to the bruising succession battles in the Zulu royal household.

Misuzulu was speaking at the launch of the King Misuzulu Foundation on Thursday where more than 500 food hampers were distributed to destitute flood victims of Nazareth township, west of Durban.

The king said preparations for the launch of his foundation had not been smooth, owing to the ructions which plagued the Zulu royal family.

“It was difficult to even come up with its name. How could we have called it ‘king’ while there were people who were not agreeing to my kingship,” said Misuzulu.

Misuzulu said this was painful because it stalled the programmes associated with the Zulu nation.

He applauded KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala for overseeing the whole succession battle.

“What we are waiting for is our certificates. We cannot go back. We have won,” said Misuzulu.

Through this foundation, the Zulu king said he hoped to assist government by reaching out to the wider community.

He called on the public to refrain from blaming the government, saying blaming the government was similar to blaming oneself.

He said he was stepping onto the big shoes of his father, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

He also commended alcohol company Diageo, the National Lotteries Board, local taxi associations and other sponsors who threw weight behind the initiative.

Terry Mdletshe, of the foundation, said the launch followed a call made by the Zulu monarch, after witnessing the havoc wreaked by the disaster.

“He said go out and knocked on doors of donors and businesses so that you change the lives of people. This should be the mark the beginning of good things to come,” said Mdletshe.

Corporate relations manager at Diageo Sibani Mngadi said the floods did not leave them untouched, as they had to airlift some of their distressed workers from their plant in Prospecton.