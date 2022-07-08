×

South Africa

36 arrests for Phoenix murders, Hawks probing 8 cases of incitement for July 2021 unrest

08 July 2022 - 12:04
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Burnt-out cars in Phoenix after the violence that engulfed the community in the July 2021 unrest that rocked KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. File image.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

More than 2,435 cases relating to criminal activity in the civil unrest last year are on the court roll, with convictions obtained in at least 50 cases.

This is according to defence minister Thandi Modise, speaking at a briefing by the justice, crime prevention and security cluster (JCPS) on Friday on prosecutions after the riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“There are 19 cases — of which the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) is investigating eight — in relation to people who were arrested on suspicion of incitement to commit public violence,” she said.

Modise said more than 8,000 incidents were reported to the police and at least 5,000 people were arrested. A total of 2,900 cases were closed as undetected or unfounded.

Police investigated cases of incitement to commit public violence, murder, attempted murder, arson, malicious damage to property, possession of suspected stolen property, damage to infrastructure and culpable homicide.

“The investigation of about 2,200 cases [has] concluded pending a decision on the viability of the prosecution of the cases. A number of dockets have been referred to the directors of public prosecutions (DPP) for a decision, further guidance and direction on the matter.”

“In Phoenix, outside Durban, 164 cases were investigated, 120 are still under investigation, with 69 suspects arrested for various crimes,” Modise said.

“Thirty-six of these suspects were arrested for their alleged roles in the murder of 35 people, while 31 people [were] arrested for attempted murder.”

Modise pledged that “as JCPS ministers ... the country should not be subjected to the level of anarchy and destruction we witnessed last year in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng”.

“Now a year has passed, it is time for reflection and an update on the progress we have made in implementing the recommendations of the expert panel led by Prof Sandy Africa, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.”

Modise said the panel highlighted the weaknesses in the justice security system.

These included “the failure of the country’s state institutions to conduct timely risk assessments, the inability of these institutions to forewarn the police and government of the impending violence, the lack of capacity of police officers to stop and contain the rioting and looting and the lack of capacity within the SAPS to control the huge crowds which took part in the public violence and looting”.

Interventions taken since include the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) standing ready to support law-enforcement agencies to deal with any threats to the security and stability of the country.

“The SANDF will continue to be on standby, in support of the SA Police Service, to protect all national key points as well as economic corridors of the country from any disruption or blockages,” she said.

“This is in line with the constitutional mandate of the SANDF to intervene when called upon by any state institution to ensure that the safety of our people and infrastructure is protected and secure.”

Qualified people have been appointed to leadership positions at the State Security Agency to bring stability in the organisation, with a full time director-general appointed and all senior management posts now permanently filled.

The General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill has been finalised and the road map for its submission to parliament was presented to the joint standing committee on intelligence. It is anticipated that this bill will be submitted to parliament in September.

