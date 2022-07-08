He was last seen with his sister in Moriri Street, Windmill Park, on Tuesday, when they were accosted by three armed men.
Eight arrested for hijacking and murder of off-duty police officer
Image: Gareth Wilson
Eight people have been arrested in connection with the hijacking and murder of a police officer whose body was found in a field on Wednesday.
The body of Sgt Siyabonga Enoch Shabalala, 38, who was hijacked in Windmill Park, Boksburg, on Tuesday, was found in the Mapleton area.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said a passer-by herding cattle alerted authorities when he saw a man’s body near the R103 Old Heidelberg Road.
Shabalala, who was stationed at Hillbrow police station, had been shot once in the stomach.
He was last seen with his sister in Moriri Street, Windmill Park, on Tuesday, when they were accosted by three armed men.
“The suspects allegedly pushed his sister out of the vehicle and shot the off-duty police officer before driving away with the injured policeman in his vehicle,” said Nkwalase.
The vehicle was recovered on Wednesday in Ulandolozo Street, Mailula Section, Vosloorus.
Three suspects — Tumelo Molapo, 30, Laurence Marindze, 28, and Aubrey Shabalala, 42 — were arrested on Wednesday by the provincial investigation unit, Gauteng Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team, highway patrol, Johannesburg metro police K9, Ekurhuleni metro police and Johannesburg flying squad.
“They were allegedly found stripping the hijacked vehicle and a firearm was also found on the premises,” Nkwalase said.
The suspects appeared in the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Friday on charges of possession of the hijacked vehicle and vehicle parts, and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The case was postponed until Monday.
City of Johannesburg pays tribute to metro cop killed in hit-and-run
Nkwalase said five more suspects, between the ages of 23 and 30, were arrested by an integrated police team on Thursday.
“The team pounced on suspects allegedly involved in the killing of the police sergeant in ... a hideout on Phelinda Street in Phumula.
"During a search, three firearms were recovered, including a Z88 pistol belonging to the deceased police sergeant and a 9mm pistol belonging to Stallion Security, which was allegedly [stolen in] Alberton in October 2021,” said Nkwalase.
The five suspects are expected to appear with the other men in the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Monday. They face charges of murder, kidnapping and hijacking.
The SA Police Union (Sapu) described the incident as an attack launched by criminals on police officers and called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare police killings treason.
“As Sapu we are angered and saddened by the killing of one of our own. We send our warm and heartfelt condolences to the family of Sgt Shabalala,” said Sapu spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale.
TimesLIVE
