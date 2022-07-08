Ian Cameron failed to render same respect he was given, says Cele on his public outburst

Cele said Cameron, who had not been invited to attend the meeting, was given an opportunity to speak.
Police minister Bheki Cele on Friday admitted that both he and activist Ian Cameron could have handled their robust public outburst “in a better way”.
“He failed to render the same response and the same respect that was given to him as everybody listened. It cannot be you giving your speech and everybody listens to you and when people respond you stand up and bang the tables,” said Cele.
During a media briefing on the July 2021 unrest in Pretoria, the minister was asked whether it was acceptable for a member of the executive to speak to members of the public in the manner that he had when he responded to Cameron earlier this week.
On Tuesday, TimesLIVE reported that Cele lost his composure in Gugulethu when Cameron, a director of community safety at Action Society, questioned the police’s failure to combat crime.
Cele was attending a community policing engagement in Gugulethu when Cameron was given an opportunity to speak.
Ian Cameron: Who exactly is Bheki Cele’s new nemesis?
The minister did not take kindly to the statement Cameron made and told him he did not joined human rights battles yesterday. Later, when Cameron was trying to respond, Cele told him to “shut up” a number of times and told him to “listen” or “get out” before Cameron was pushed out by one of the policemen at the venue.
It was reported that Cameron intended opening a case against the police and Cele following the outburst.
Explaining his version of events, Cele said he was attending a meeting at his constituency in Nyanga to discuss a wide range of societal issues.
“Thirty organisations in the ward, not in the City of Cape Town, were invited to plan an imbizo to talk about all issues because you are running that office as a member of parliament rather than as a member of the executive.”
