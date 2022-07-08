As SA remembers the civil unrest, looting and criminality that gripped parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng a year ago, many have asked whether those responsible will ever be brought to book.
The violence broke out after days of protests in KwaZulu-Natal linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.
Addressing the nation amid the chaos, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the deployment of the military to help police and vowed that those responsible for the unrest would “face the full might of the law”.
“Let me be clear, we will take action to protect every person in this country against the threat of violence, intimidation, theft and looting,” he said.
“We will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute those who perpetrate these actions and will ensure they face the full might of our law.”
POLL | A year later, do you think those responsible for the unrest will ever be brought to book?
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times
Police minister Bheki Cele named 19 alleged instigators of the July unrest who had been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Free State.
Five of the 19 alleged instigators will have their matters proceed to trial this year, while cases against at least four have been either provisionally withdrawn or struck off the court roll.
Earlier this year,Mvelo Majola was sentenced to six years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to the theft of a motor vehicle during the unrest, and taxi driver Lungelo Nthenga was sentenced to an effective five years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to three counts of theft.
