South Africa

POLL | A year later, do you think those responsible for the unrest will ever be brought to book?

08 July 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Will those responsible for last year's unrest and looting ever be held to account?
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

As SA remembers the civil unrest, looting and criminality that gripped parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng a year ago, many have asked whether those responsible will ever be brought to book.

The violence broke out after days of protests in KwaZulu-Natal linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

Addressing the nation amid the chaos, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the deployment of the military to help police and vowed that those responsible for the unrest would “face the full might of the law”.

“Let me be clear, we will take action to protect every person in this country against the threat of violence, intimidation, theft and looting,” he said.

“We will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute those who perpetrate these actions and will ensure they face the full might of our law.”

Police minister Bheki Cele named 19 alleged instigators of the July unrest who had been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Free State.

Five of the 19 alleged instigators will have their matters proceed to trial this year, while cases against at least four have been either provisionally withdrawn or struck off the court roll. 

Earlier this year,Mvelo Majola was sentenced to six years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to the theft of a motor vehicle during the unrest, and taxi driver Lungelo Nthenga was sentenced to an effective five years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to three counts of theft. 

PODCAST | The bloodiest days in SA's democratic history

READ MORE:

One year on: Justice, crime prevention and security cluster to give progress report on July 2021 unrest

The justice, crime prevention and security cluster will give a progress report on the July 2021 violent unrest and looting on Friday.
News
1 day ago

9 stories you need to read about one year after the July 2021 unrest

Twelve months later South Africans are still trying to make sense of the riots and pick up the pieces.
News
4 hours ago

LISTEN | The July riots, a year later, but no justice for the 237 people murdered

A year ago, KwaZulu-Natal was plunged into chaos by riots that spread to Gauteng, leaving about 354 people dead - a shocking 237 of them murdered ...
News
8 hours ago

A year after July unrest — 5 names who grabbed the spotlight at the time

Here are five names that were in the spotlight during the unrest and looting in July 2021.
News
5 hours ago

Were citizens the real heroes? Will there be another uprising? What you said about the July 2021 unrest

Did citizens do more than security forces to protect SA? What punishment should instigators of the unrest face? Will government be able to prevent a ...
News
4 hours ago
