Family of teen ‘killed by cop’ don’t believe they will see justice
The family of Ntando Ndlovu, 14, killed at Pietermaritzburg’s Southgate shopping centre, allegedly by a police officer, don’t believe they will ever receive justice.
Ntando lived with his grandmother Margaret Thusi and his elder brother S’bonelo in France township, 10km outside the city.
On the morning of July 8 last year, Thusi, who works in rural Thornville for a fresh produce supplier, said she left Ntando in S’bonelo’s care.
7 stories you need to read about one year after the July 2021 unrest
Image: Sibonelo Zungu/Reuters
It has been a year since civil unrest, looting and criminality gripped parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, with South Africans still trying to pick up the pieces.
The violence and looting broke out after days of protests in KwaZulu-Natal linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, and quickly spread to parts of Gauteng.
The unrest left 354 people dead, communities in ruins, and cost billions in damage.
TimesLIVE has reflected on the unrest and life in the aftermath:
LISTEN | The July riots, a year later, but no justice for the 237 people murdered
The deaths during the unrest paint a horrific picture of bodies piling up in government mortuaries after many were murdered during those dark eight days of looting and protests, with police often nowhere to be found.
LISTEN | The July riots, a year later, but no justice for the 237 people murdered
EDITORIAL | How can hundreds of people be murdered and no-one held accountable?
“If anything proves our lives are cheap, it must be the callousness with which those who took part in what we refer to as the July riots were killed and the subsequent lack of accountability”.
EDITORIAL | How can hundreds of people be murdered and no-one held accountable?
Family of teen ‘killed by cop’ don’t believe they will see justice
The family of Ntando Ndlovu, 14, killed at Pietermaritzburg’s Southgate shopping centre, allegedly by a police officer, don’t believe they will ever receive justice.
Ntando lived with his grandmother Margaret Thusi and his elder brother S’bonelo in France township, 10km outside the city.
On the morning of July 8 last year, Thusi, who works in rural Thornville for a fresh produce supplier, said she left Ntando in S’bonelo’s care.
Family of teen ‘killed by cop’ don’t believe they will see justice
July riots shop explosion: some say four died, some say six, but others say more
On the morning of July 12 2021 a crowd in Umzimkhulu, about 160km southwest of Durban, gathered at the entrance of the town to loot businesses. Their main target was the Umzimkhulu Mall.
Their plan was thwarted. The mall was protected by other members of the community and heavily-armed taxi bosses. The crowd had no choice but to look at other stores in the vicinity.
July riots shop explosion: some say four died, some say six, but others say more
One year after Ramaphosa’s addresses on July unrest, what has changed?
It has been nearly a year since President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the devastating public violence, looting and criminality that gripped parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
In one address, Ramaphosa pledged to restore calm and authorised the deployment of the military to help police.
As we reflect on life a year after the unrest, here are claims and promises made by Ramaphosa during his addresses.
One year after Ramaphosa’s addresses on July unrest, what has changed?
5 names in the spotlight at the time
From former president Jacob Zuma to a Woolworths looter, a very expensive couch and a community member who would go on to greater fame.
Here are five names in the spotlight during the unrest:
A year after July unrest — 5 names who grabbed the spotlight at the time
Were citizens the real heroes? Will there be another uprising? What you said about the July 2021 unrest
As we watched the violence unfold and heard the promises of action that would be taken against the rioters and instigators, we asked you what you thought of the unrest.
Were citizens the real heroes? Will there be another uprising? What you said about the July 2021 unrest
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
One year on: Justice, crime prevention and security cluster to give progress report on July 2021 unrest
IN PICS | Zuma supporters picket to commemorate his incarceration and protest against Ramaphosa
Memorial site to be set up in Phoenix to mark July 2021 clashes between black and Indian locals
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos