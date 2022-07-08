×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

7 stories you need to read about one year after the July 2021 unrest

08 July 2022 - 10:09 By TimesLIVE
Parts of SA burnt in civil unrest, looting and criminality in July 2021.
Parts of SA burnt in civil unrest, looting and criminality in July 2021.
Image: Sibonelo Zungu/Reuters

It has been a year since civil unrest, looting and criminality gripped parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, with South Africans still trying to pick up the pieces.

The violence and looting broke out after days of protests in KwaZulu-Natal linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma, and quickly spread to parts of Gauteng.

The unrest left 354 people dead, communities in ruins, and cost billions in damage.

TimesLIVE has reflected on the unrest and life in the aftermath:

LISTEN | The July riots, a year later, but no justice for the 237 people murdered

The deaths during the unrest paint a horrific picture of bodies piling up in government mortuaries after many were murdered during those dark eight days of looting and protests, with police often nowhere to be found.

LISTEN | The July riots, a year later, but no justice for the 237 people murdered

A year ago, KwaZulu-Natal was plunged into chaos by riots that spread to Gauteng, leaving about 354 people dead - a shocking 237 of them murdered ...
News
5 hours ago

EDITORIAL | How can hundreds of people be murdered and no-one held accountable?

“If anything proves our lives are cheap, it must be the callousness with which those who took part in what we refer to as the July riots were killed and the subsequent lack of accountability”.

EDITORIAL | How can hundreds of people be murdered and no-one held accountable?

Of the 354 lives that were lost in last year’s July Riots, 237 were murdered, yet no-one has been charged
Opinion & Analysis
12 hours ago

Family of teen ‘killed by cop’ don’t believe they will see justice

The family of Ntando Ndlovu, 14, killed at Pietermaritzburg’s Southgate shopping centre, allegedly by a police officer, don’t believe they will ever receive justice.

Ntando lived with his grandmother Margaret Thusi and his elder brother S’bonelo in France township, 10km outside the city.  

On the morning of July 8 last year, Thusi, who works in rural Thornville for a fresh produce supplier, said she left Ntando in S’bonelo’s care.

Family of teen ‘killed by cop’ don’t believe they will see justice

The deceased’s mother says they are being sent from pillar to post as they pursue the case
News
13 hours ago

July riots shop explosion: some say four died, some say six, but others say more

On the morning of July 12 2021 a crowd in Umzimkhulu, about 160km southwest of Durban, gathered at the entrance of the town to loot businesses. Their main target was the Umzimkhulu Mall.

Their plan was thwarted. The mall was protected by other members of the community and heavily-armed taxi bosses. The crowd had no choice but to look at other stores in the vicinity.

July riots shop explosion: some say four died, some say six, but others say more

The Umzimkhulu community believes scores of people died in the hardware and furniture store that day, a claim the municipality denies.
News
3 hours ago

One year after Ramaphosa’s addresses on July unrest, what has changed?

It has been nearly a year since President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the devastating public violence, looting and criminality that gripped parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

In one address, Ramaphosa pledged to restore calm and authorised the deployment of the military to help police.

As we reflect on life a year after the unrest, here are claims and promises made by Ramaphosa during his addresses.

One year after Ramaphosa’s addresses on July unrest, what has changed?

Has anything changed after the president's addresses a year ago?
News
2 hours ago

5 names in the spotlight at the time

From former president Jacob Zuma to a Woolworths looter, a very expensive couch and a community member who would go on to greater fame.

Here are five names in the spotlight during the unrest:

A year after July unrest — 5 names who grabbed the spotlight at the time

Here are five names that were in the spotlight during the unrest and looting in July 2021.
News
1 hour ago

Were citizens the real heroes? Will there be another uprising? What you said about the July 2021 unrest

As we watched the violence unfold and heard the promises of action that would be taken against the rioters and instigators, we asked you what you thought of the unrest.

Were citizens the real heroes? Will there be another uprising? What you said about the July 2021 unrest

Did citizens do more than security forces to protect SA? What punishment should instigators of the unrest face? Will government be able to prevent a ...
News
1 hour ago

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

One year on: Justice, crime prevention and security cluster to give progress report on July 2021 unrest

The justice, crime prevention and security cluster will give a progress report on the July 2021 violent unrest and looting on Friday.
News
22 hours ago

IN PICS | Zuma supporters picket to commemorate his incarceration and protest against Ramaphosa

A handful of Jacob Zuma supporters picketed outside the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday to mark a year since the former president was sent to ...
News
23 hours ago

Memorial site to be set up in Phoenix to mark July 2021 clashes between black and Indian locals

Plans are underway for the erection of a memorial in Phoenix, which became an epicentre of violent clashes between black and Indian people during the ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Avoid the N4: #NationalShutdown over petrol price hike closes roads South Africa
  2. Parents out of pocket after judge rules daughter doesn’t have to pay back ... South Africa
  3. Gladys, 85, weeps as municipality plans to move her from brick house to shack News
  4. Here's why City Power doesn't want you using the EskomSePush app South Africa
  5. ‘I can’t let my son down’: Mom starts R180k crowdfunding to keep her son at ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths