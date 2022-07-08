×

South Africa

University of the Free State slams 'fake' viral masturbation notice

08 July 2022 - 11:30
The University of the Free State says the notice originated in the US years ago.
Image: UFS/Twitter

The University of the Free State (UFS) has rubbished a viral notice about masturbation at its student residence. 

The letter warned students against masturbation in public bathrooms. 

“Please masturbate in your own room,” read part of the letter, referring students to the student representative council (SRC) should they have queries.

The university, however, quickly moved to clear the air, labelling the post “fake news”.

“The executive management of the University of the Free State is aware of the post (‘Masturbation Notice’) that is being distributed on social media platforms.

“The post is ... part of a fake news campaign that originated in the US a number of years ago.

“The executive management views the participation in and support of fake news campaigns in a serious light, especially when it involves the unauthorised use of the university’s trademark,” it said. 

