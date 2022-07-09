×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Western Cape police arrest more than 550 people in crime-prevention operations

09 July 2022 - 17:24 By Hendrik Hancke
Western Cape police confiscated dagga with a street value of R3,000 during the week.
Western Cape police confiscated dagga with a street value of R3,000 during the week.
Image: Supplied

Western Cape police arrested nearly 600 people during the week for crimes ranging from possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition to dealing in dagga, murder and domestic violence.

Provincial spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said 562 wanted suspects were nabbed.

Among those arrested was a 34-year-old man in Delft who was allegedly found in possession of a .38 Special revolver, while in the Nyanga Browns Farm area a 37-year-old man was also arrested for possession of a firearm.

In another incident, officers swooped on premises in Mfuleni and found dagga with a street value of R3,000.

Western Cape provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile applauded communities helping police to fight crime and commended police officers for removing unlicensed firearms from the streets.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Load-shedding worsens crime in communities: CPFs

Load-shedding has worsened crime in many areas, according to community policing forums.
News
1 day ago

Man charged for having drugs worth millions had been in SA a few hours

Nkosingiphile Wiseman Nkosi, 37,  the man arrested on Tuesday when police seized drugs valued  at R13m, appeared in the Springs magistrate’s court on ...
News
1 day ago

North West cop arrested for ‘robbing business of cigarettes’

A North West police officer may have puffed his job goodbye after he allegedly robbed a local business of cigarettes.
News
4 hours ago

Cops seize global heroin smuggling network's hidden stash

Anti-narcotics detectives and police crime intelligence agents have seized dozens of kilograms of heroin and crystal meth from an international drug ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sandton nightclub owner jailed for defrauding property traders South Africa
  2. Here's why City Power doesn't want you using the EskomSePush app South Africa
  3. Avoid the N4: #NationalShutdown over petrol price hike closes roads South Africa
  4. ‘I can’t let my son down’: Mom starts R180k crowdfunding to keep her son at ... South Africa
  5. Parents out of pocket after judge rules daughter doesn’t have to pay back ... South Africa

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners