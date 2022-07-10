×

South Africa

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Limpopo

10 July 2022 - 20:54 By Ernest Mabuza
Limpopo confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the province.
Image: 123RF/katmoy

Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba on Sunday called for calm amid confirmation of the first case of monkeypox in the province.

The provincial health department said the case has been confirmed by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

“The confirmed case is that of a 42 –year-old male tourist from Switzerland who is holidaying in the province," the department said.

It said the case presented with signs and symptoms such as rash, muscle ache and fatigue.

"We are calling for calm. We can confirm that the case is an outpatient, currently isolating and requires no admission," Ramathuba said.

She said a departmental team was assigned to the case.

“Three contacts have already been identified and none of them have developed signs thus far," Ramathuba said.

TimesLIVE

