South Africa

NICD takes foot off pedal as Covid-19 severity dwindles in SA

10 July 2022 - 11:43
The NICD has ceased the reporting of Covid-19 cases over the weekends. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

The reduced severity of Covid-19 in SA and the repealing of regulations has seen the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) cease publishing surveillance data over weekends.

“The NICD has been diligently reporting Covid-19 surveillance data on a daily basis for more than two years.

“However, the reduced severity of disease, together with the repealing of Covid-19 regulations, has necessitated the need to review reporting structures,” the NICD said in a statement.

“The NICD will no longer be reporting Covid-19 surveillance data over weekends.

“The reporting of data will resume on Mondays to Fridays, while aggregate reports for the weekend period will be released on Mondays, or the next weekday following a public holiday.”

