An underage driver died in a horrific crash in Pretoria in the early hours of Sunday morning, leaving two passengers in their teens injured.
Emer-G-Med spokesman Kyle van Reenen said the incident occurred in Silverton, Pretoria East.
"On arrival on scene it was found that two vehicles were involved in a high impact collision, with one of the vehicles, veering off into the centre median and smashing into a metal pole.
"Three male patients, all believed to be 16 years of age, were found entrapped within the wreckage of the vehicle which was wrapped around the pole."
Van Reenen said the driver and one passenger were found to be in a critical condition, while the third occupant suffered moderate injuries.
"With the assistance of the Tshwane Fire Department as well as the Gauteng provincial government's rescue unit, the extrication process began to free the patients from the wreckage.
"Unfortunately the condition of the driver deteriorated whilst still trapped within the vehicle and he was declared dead on the scene by paramedics. "
He said the critically injured passenger was cut free using the jaws-of-life and placed on ventilation.
"Due to the nature of his injuries, a decision was made to airlift him to an awaiting specialist facility.
"The occupants of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries."
TimesLIVE
Pretoria teen driver dies after crashing car into pole
Image: Emer-G-Med
