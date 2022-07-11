×

South Africa

137 spent cartridges found at scene of Soweto tavern massacre: Cele

11 July 2022 - 11:31 By TimesLIVE and Reuters
Police minister Bheki Cele was joined by Gauteng Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and deputy police minister Cassel Mathale at Nomzamo, where 15 people were killed in a tavern shooting in the early hours of Sunday.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

Police minister Bheki Cele says an 11-member detective team is investigating the murders at a Soweto tavern.

One hundred and thirty-seven empty cartridges were found at the scene of the massacre, he revealed after receiving a briefing from police in Orlando East.

He said police are searching for five suspects.

During a community engagement on Monday, Cele heard the concerns about crime in the area from members of the community of Nomzamo, Diepkloof and Orlando.

"It was such a brutality," Cele told the crowd.

The high number of rounds used meant the killers would have had to reload while in middle of the slaughter, he said.

"These people really came to kill and destroy. We don’t know their motive but I guarantee we will find them."

