South Africa

Cabinet appoints 76-year-old Barney Pityana to chair Lotteries Commission

11 July 2022 - 17:21 By TIMESLIVE
Image: File/ Brian witbooi

Former Unisa principal and vice-chancellor Barney Pityana has been appointed as the new chairperson of the National Lotteries Commission.

Pityana’s was appointed by the cabinet after its meeting at the end of last week and announced on Monday.

The 76-year-old comes with a wealth of experience and colourful struggle credentials, having been among prominent leaders of the Black Consciousness Movement who worked closely with Steve Biko.

Pityana was also one of the founding members of the SA Students’ Organisation (Saso).

In 1995 he was selected to serve as chair of the SA Human Rights Commission. 

He is the older brother of controversial former chairperson of AngloGold Ashanti and ex-SaveSA leader Sipho Pityana.  

Pityana takes over an organisation plagued by controversy, including allegations of fraud and corruption and misappropriation of funds by top management.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

