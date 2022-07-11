Eskom's chief nuclear officer, Riedewaan Bakardien, has resigned to join a Canadian nuclear entity in an executive position.
He will depart on July 31 after 27 years at Eskom.
“As the only nuclear power station in Africa, we have all played a role in keeping the plant safe, and the best place to work. The decision to resign was by no means an easy decision,” said Bakardien.
Keith Featherstone, an experienced executive with more than 30 years of nuclear experience and a previous Koeberg power station manager, will act in the position while the recruitment process is under way, said Eskom.
The current acting Koeberg power station general manager, Nomawethu Mtwebana, is also heading for North America. She has been selected by the World Association of Nuclear Operators (Wano) in Atlanta, US, to join as a “reverse loanee” for the next year.
Canada hires Eskom's top nuclear executive & Koeberg boss heads to US for a year
Image: Shelley Christians
Eskom's chief nuclear officer, Riedewaan Bakardien, has resigned to join a Canadian nuclear entity in an executive position.
He will depart on July 31 after 27 years at Eskom.
“As the only nuclear power station in Africa, we have all played a role in keeping the plant safe, and the best place to work. The decision to resign was by no means an easy decision,” said Bakardien.
Keith Featherstone, an experienced executive with more than 30 years of nuclear experience and a previous Koeberg power station manager, will act in the position while the recruitment process is under way, said Eskom.
The current acting Koeberg power station general manager, Nomawethu Mtwebana, is also heading for North America. She has been selected by the World Association of Nuclear Operators (Wano) in Atlanta, US, to join as a “reverse loanee” for the next year.
RECORDED | Eskom briefs media after 3 weeks of load-shedding
“She will be a peer reviewer, reviewing performance at various plants in the US during her time at Wano. Ms Mtwebana will then bring this learning experience back to Koeberg,” said Eskom.
Mahesh Valaitham, a manager with 27 years' nuclear power plant experience, will be filling in for her in an acting capacity.
“We wish to assure the people of South Africa and fellow guardians at Eskom that the organisation has access to a sufficiently experienced and competent executive team to continue ensuring a safe and smooth operation at Africa's only nuclear power station,” said Jan Oberholzer, Eskom's COO.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Soweto community rallies to protect electricity box
No reprieve soon on Eskom’s enforced power cuts
Multidisciplinary task team to investigate crime within Eskom: police commissioner Fannie Masemola
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos