×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Canada hires Eskom's top nuclear executive & Koeberg boss heads to US for a year

11 July 2022 - 12:54 By TimesLIVE
Koeberg nuclear plant as seen from Melkbosstrand. File image
Koeberg nuclear plant as seen from Melkbosstrand. File image
Image: Shelley Christians

Eskom's chief nuclear officer, Riedewaan Bakardien, has resigned to join a Canadian nuclear entity in an executive position.

He will depart on July 31 after 27 years at Eskom.

“As the only nuclear power station in Africa, we have all played a role in keeping the plant safe, and the best place to work. The decision to resign was by no means an easy decision,” said Bakardien.

Keith Featherstone, an experienced executive with more than 30 years of nuclear experience and a previous Koeberg power station manager, will act in the position while the recruitment process is under way, said Eskom.

The current acting Koeberg power station general manager, Nomawethu Mtwebana, is also heading for North America. She has been selected by the World Association of Nuclear Operators (Wano) in Atlanta, US, to join as a “reverse loanee” for the next year.

RECORDED | Eskom briefs media after 3 weeks of load-shedding

The power utility is briefing the media while the latest round of load-shedding continues into day 22 on Monday.
News
5 hours ago

“She will be a peer reviewer, reviewing performance at various plants in the US during her time at Wano. Ms Mtwebana will then bring this learning experience back to Koeberg,” said Eskom.

Mahesh Valaitham, a manager with 27 years' nuclear power plant experience, will be filling in for her in an acting capacity.

“We wish to assure the people of South Africa and fellow guardians at Eskom that the organisation has access to a sufficiently experienced and competent executive team to continue ensuring a safe and smooth operation at Africa's only nuclear power station,” said Jan Oberholzer, Eskom's COO.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Soweto community rallies to protect electricity box

Power cable theft sees residents dip in their pockets to safeguard infrastructure.
News
6 hours ago

No reprieve soon on Eskom’s enforced power cuts

Eskom says its generation capacity shortages will persist over the next few weeks, meaning load-shedding will continue to be implemented for the ...
News
7 hours ago

Multidisciplinary task team to investigate crime within Eskom: police commissioner Fannie Masemola

The police have established a multi-disciplinary task team to investigate crimes committed at Eskom.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sandton nightclub owner jailed for defrauding property traders South Africa
  2. Zondo should have recused himself, says Zikalala Politics
  3. ‘It’s known that Prince Misuzulu suffers from drug addiction’: Prince Mbonisi News
  4. Media personality and raconteur Barry Ronge has died South Africa
  5. SA’s famous blue sofa finds a forever home News

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners