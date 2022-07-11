×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police top brass to visit site of Soweto tavern mass shooting

11 July 2022 - 08:39 By TimesLIVE
Mdlalose's tavern in Orlando East, Soweto where a mass shooting early on Sunday left 15 dead.
Mdlalose's tavern in Orlando East, Soweto where a mass shooting early on Sunday left 15 dead.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and minister Bheki Cele will on Monday receive a full report on the mass shooting that claimed 15 lives at a tavern in Nomzamo informal settlement in Orlando East, Soweto.

After the private briefing at the Orlando police station, a site visit to the crime scene will be conducted.

A manhunt is underway for the gunmen who arrived in a Quantum minibus taxi and started shooting randomly at tavern patrons in the early hours on Sunday.  They were armed with rifles and 9mm pistols.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

I’ll never forget seeing his lifeless body: sister of Soweto tavern massacre victim

Investigations within community network points to a tribalist incident as a motive for shooting, says community leader
News
12 hours ago

WATCH | EFF and Operation Dudula members clash outside Soweto tavern massacre site

Police had to intervene in clashes between EFF and Operation Dudula members outside the tavern in Soweto where 15 people died in a shooting in the ...
News
19 hours ago

Patrons shot dead at Soweto tavern were of legal drinking age, says Gauteng premier

The 14 patrons who were shot dead at Mdlalose’s tavern in Orlando East, Soweto, in the early hours of Sunday were all above the age of 18, Gauteng ...
News
20 hours ago

Ramaphosa urges swift action after tavern massacres

Security agencies and communities must work together to urgently bring the perpetrators of two 0tavern massacres over the weekend to book, President ...
News
17 hours ago

National security cluster is not responsible for tavern safety, ANC’s Pule Mabe after massacre

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe on Sunday said it was not the job of the national security cluster to guard taverns.
News
12 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sandton nightclub owner jailed for defrauding property traders South Africa
  2. Zondo should have recused himself, says Zikalala Politics
  3. ‘It’s known that Prince Misuzulu suffers from drug addiction’: Prince Mbonisi News
  4. Media personality and raconteur Barry Ronge has died South Africa
  5. Here's why City Power doesn't want you using the EskomSePush app South Africa

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners