National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and minister Bheki Cele will on Monday receive a full report on the mass shooting that claimed 15 lives at a tavern in Nomzamo informal settlement in Orlando East, Soweto.
After the private briefing at the Orlando police station, a site visit to the crime scene will be conducted.
A manhunt is underway for the gunmen who arrived in a Quantum minibus taxi and started shooting randomly at tavern patrons in the early hours on Sunday. They were armed with rifles and 9mm pistols.
TimesLIVE
Police top brass to visit site of Soweto tavern mass shooting
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
