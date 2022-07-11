Controversial author Jackie Phamotse claimed the murders may be part of an effort to “sabotage the township economy”.
POLL | After mass murders, will you continue to visit taverns?
Mass deaths at taverns over the past few weeks have sparked debate about whether they are safe to visit, and whether government should do more to protect the industry.
Four people died and eight were admitted to hospital after a shooting at a tavern in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday. Around the same time, 15 people were shot dead and at least nine others wounded at a Soweto tavern.
It follows the death of 21 underage children in an incident at a tavern in Scenery Park, East London last month.
While motives for the deaths are investigated, many have shared their fears about visiting taverns, saying their local establishment could be hit next.
Controversial author Jackie Phamotse claimed the murders may be part of an effort to “sabotage the township economy”.
“Someone is trying to sabotage the township economy, creating explosive agendas that black people’s taverns are unsafe. Forcing the government to revoke licences while they prepare their own ‘tavern rollout’ to control alcohol sales and business. ‘New’ taverns will pop us soon,” she claimed.
Others called on government to do more to protect taverns.
Responding to such suggestions, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said it was up to the venues, and not the national security cluster, to make sure patrons are safe.
“The national security cluster does not safeguard taverns. The security cluster is not responsible for establishments that sell alcohol in villages and townships. The expectation is that those who run the establishments have got to go the extra mile to protect their patrons.”
