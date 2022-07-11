×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

RECORDED | Eskom briefs media after 3 weeks of load-shedding

11 July 2022 - 10:00 By TIMESLIVE

The power utility is briefing the media while the latest round of load-shedding continues into day 22 on Monday.

On Sunday Eskom said power cuts would continue this week, at stages 2, 3 and 4.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

Soweto community rallies to protect electricity box

Power cable theft sees residents dip in their pockets to safeguard infrastructure.
News
2 hours ago

No reprieve soon on Eskom’s enforced power cuts

Eskom says its generation capacity shortages will persist over the next few weeks, meaning load-shedding will continue to be implemented for the ...
News
3 hours ago

Multidisciplinary task team to investigate crime within Eskom: police commissioner Fannie Masemola

The police have established a multi-disciplinary task team to investigate crimes committed at Eskom.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sandton nightclub owner jailed for defrauding property traders South Africa
  2. Zondo should have recused himself, says Zikalala Politics
  3. ‘It’s known that Prince Misuzulu suffers from drug addiction’: Prince Mbonisi News
  4. Media personality and raconteur Barry Ronge has died South Africa
  5. SA’s famous blue sofa finds a forever home News

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners