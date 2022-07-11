After reporting Covid-19 infection data for more than two years, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has decided to stop releasing surveillance information over weekends.
The institute recently announced a change to its reporting structure due to reduced severity of Covid-19 in SA and the repealing of regulations.
“The NICD has been diligently reporting Covid-19 surveillance data on a daily basis for more than two years. However, the reduced severity of disease, together with the repealing of Covid-19 regulations, has necessitated the need to review reporting structures,” it said.
Your Covid-19 questions answered
Why is SA no longer reporting daily Covid-19 stats over weekends?
Image: 123RF/Diego_cervo
Under the changes it will no longer report data over weekends.
“The reporting of data will resume on Mondays to Fridays, while aggregate reports for the weekend period will be released on Mondays, or the next weekday following a public holiday.”
