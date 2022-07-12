Court dismisses Prasa bid to remove Park Station informal traders

The high court in Johannesburg has dismissed an application by the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) which sought to prohibit informal trading in and around its premises in the city.

The premises are located between the CBD and Braamfontein, surrounded by Rissik, Wolmarans, Wanderers and Noord streets.

The Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri) represented more than 60 traders who had been prevented by Prasa from making a living from June 21 until the high court order on Monday.

“Due to this, the traders had lost their sole source of income, which for many supported themselves, their children and their extended family,” Seri said.

Seri said as traders tried to resume making a living after their removal on June 21, Prasa approached the high court on an urgent basis for interdictory relief on a two-pronged argument.

“First, Prasa argued the return of the traders would risk provoking xenophobic vigilante groups opposing their presence thereon to cause damage to Prasa property.

“Second, it argued the presence of the traders prevented Prasa from finalising its informal trade policy and accompanying regulations as well as commencing the implementation,” Seri said.