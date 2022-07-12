Fruit canning factory catches a break as Tiger Brands strikes compact while buyer sought

Last month Tiger Brands, SA’s largest food producer, confirmed it had begun consultations with staff at L&AF about potentially closing, a move Agri SA said at the time could affect more than 4,000 seasonal and permanent jobs and have a disastrous effect on the local and national economies. Agri SA also said the 300 farmers who supply the L&AF factory could face ruin if the business was closed permanently.

Executive director Christo van der Rheede said on Tuesday Agri SA was “absolutely delighted” by the decision this week, saying it followed “very constructive engagements” between Tiger Brands, unions, workers and the farmers' consortium, which wants to buy L&AF and has been asking for more time to secure funding.

He was hopeful the decision could help save the factory.

“We must remain positive. That positivity is an important element that forms part of the longer-term outcome that we seek.”

Van der Rheede said apart from the conversations between Tiger Brands, workers, unions and the farmers’ consortium, Agri SA had also brought the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), Canning Fruit Producers Association and other stakeholders together to talk about how to save the L&AF.