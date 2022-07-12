Ithuba is searching for the latest lotto plus 2 winner from Vredenburg, Western Cape, who bagged R3.39m in Saturday's draw.
The winning ticket was purchased for R20 at Shoprite Checkers.
Ithuba has urged players to check their tickets and approach the regional office if they are the lucky winner.
“With amounts bigger than R50,000, we always have a team of financial advisers and psychologists who assist with debriefing our winners, as winning large amounts of money may cause a form of trauma or shock,” said its CEO, Charmaine Mabuza.
Mabuza said the financial advisers are there to guide winners and advise them of the different investment portfolios or opportunities.
Tuesday night's Powerball jackpot is estimated at R86m.
TimesLIVE
Latest lottery winner hails from Vredenburg: check your tickets
Image: Ruby-Gay Martin
TimesLIVE
