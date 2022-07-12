×

South Africa

Latest lottery winner hails from Vredenburg: check your tickets

12 July 2022 - 12:29
The winning ticket was purchased with a wager of R20 at Shoprite Checkers in Vredenburg, Western Cape. File photo.
Image: Ruby-Gay Martin

Ithuba is searching for the latest lotto plus 2 winner from Vredenburg, Western Cape, who bagged R3.39m in Saturday's draw.

The winning ticket was purchased for R20 at Shoprite Checkers. 

Ithuba has urged players to check their tickets and approach the regional office if they are the lucky winner. 

“With amounts bigger than R50,000, we always have a team of financial advisers and psychologists who assist with debriefing our winners, as winning large amounts of money may cause a form of trauma or shock,” said its CEO, Charmaine Mabuza.

Mabuza said the financial advisers are there to guide winners and advise them of the different investment portfolios or opportunities.

Tuesday night's Powerball jackpot is estimated at R86m.

TimesLIVE

