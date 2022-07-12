×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Measles outbreak in Tshwane over, says NICD

Two incubation periods have passed without a single case of the disease being detected

12 July 2022 - 19:11
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has declared the measles outbreak in Tshwane over.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has declared the measles outbreak in Tshwane over.
Image: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

The measles outbreak in the Tshwane district has been declared over since more than 42 days, or two incubation periods, have passed without detecting a case, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.

“As of July 11 2022, no new laboratory-confirmed measles cases were reported to be linked to the measles outbreak in Tshwane district,” the NICD said.

It said the number of measles cases detected and epidemiologically linked to the outbreak remains at four.

In the last two weeks of May, four laboratory-confirmed cases of measles from residents in Gauteng were confirmed through laboratory testing by the NICD —  three in Tshwane and one on the West Rand. 

“The City of Tshwane and provincial health officials conducted public health investigations and responses that resulted in the measles vaccination campaign in the crèches and schools where the measles outbreak occurred, as well as ring immunisation in areas where another measles case was detected.

“Gauteng province is planning a measles vaccination campaign targeting children aged six months to 14 years to increase immunity and prevent new measles cases,” the NICD said.

It said clinicians and caregivers should continue to check children’s vaccination booklets to ensure they are up to date.

“The measles vaccine is given routinely at six and 12 months of age. Catch-up measles vaccine doses should be given to children who missed their measles vaccinations when they have contact with a healthcare professional.”

The NICD said measles is a highly contagious disease and spreads through infectious airborne respiratory droplets from infected people when coughing or sneezing.  

TimesLIVE

How do I know if I have Covid-19 or early onset of measles?

Measles has many similar symptoms to Covid-19 before a patient develops the rash often associated with the disease.
News
4 weeks ago

Health minister calls for calm after four measles cases detected in Gauteng

Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla on Monday called for calm and vigilance after government detected four cases of measles in Gauteng.
News
1 month ago

Monkeypox is endemic in Nigeria. But surveillance isn’t what it should be

Since the first human case of monkeypox in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the disease has been reported in several other central and ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Zondo should have recused himself, says Zikalala Politics
  2. ‘It’s known that Prince Misuzulu suffers from drug addiction’: Prince Mbonisi News
  3. ‘I was playing pool when I saw a man with an AK-47’: Soweto tavern massacre ... South Africa
  4. SA’s famous blue sofa finds a forever home News
  5. Sandton nightclub owner jailed for defrauding property traders South Africa

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done