He said an 11-member detective team is investigating the murders and those responsible would be brought to book.
Officers from the Tactical Response Team (TRT) have also been deployed to assist with policing.
“As of today [Monday] before you sleep, they [TRT] will be patrolling the area. I’m sure once they have arrived it will be clear they are here.
“We urge you to work with them so they can patrol the area and protect the community. We want to saturate the streets here and ensure we take power back from the thugs.”
POLL | Do you agree with Bheki Cele that those with tattoos tend to be gangsters?
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
Police minister Bheki Cele got tongues wagging again, this time for his comments about tattoos.
In a viral clip Cele can be heard telling Orlando East residents that people who have tattoos tend to be gangsters.
He was speaking at the dispatch of additional security forces in the response to a mass shooting at a tavern in the area over the weekend.
Gunmen killed 15 people and wounded at least nine others in the incident. All the dead and injured were over 18 years of age and the tavern was operating within legal hours.
Cele’s comments sparked fierce debate online, with some agreeing with him and many slamming him for playing to “toxic stereotypes”.
Cele said 137 empty cartridges were found at the scene of the shooting.
LISTEN | Cele says 137 spent cartridges were found after Soweto tavern massacre
