The death toll in the mass shooting at Mdlalose’s tavern in Nomzamo, Soweto, has risen to 16.
This was revealed by Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko.
She visited the area on Tuesday for a prayer meeting with the families of victims.
Mazibuko was accompanied by social development department officials, faith-based organisations, councillors and block committee leaders.
“Today we are in Nomzamo again. Unfortunately, a 16th person has succumbed to his injuries. He is a young man,” she said.
Soweto tavern shooting: Death toll rises to 16
Image: Phathu Luvhengo
The death toll in the mass shooting at Mdlalose’s tavern in Nomzamo, Soweto, has risen to 16.
This was revealed by Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko.
She visited the area on Tuesday for a prayer meeting with the families of victims.
Mazibuko was accompanied by social development department officials, faith-based organisations, councillors and block committee leaders.
“Today we are in Nomzamo again. Unfortunately, a 16th person has succumbed to his injuries. He is a young man,” she said.
Talking to the media on the sidelines of a prayer session with the families of victims, Mazibuko said the provincial government was working around the clock to assist the families.
“The bodies of most of the deceased might be going to KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape,” she said.
“We will work together with long-distance taxis associations because they need transport. Avbob has come on board to assist with burials.
“Police are working flat out to ensure they bring the perpetrators to book. The team has gathered a lot of information that will assist them to make arrests.”
A total of 23 people were shot inside the tavern in the early hours on Sunday when gunmen opened fire on patrons.
A dozen people were certified dead on the scene, while others died in hospital.
Asked if all the families of victims had identified their loved ones, Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said: “Not yet.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
WATCH | ‘Takeaways only’: Soweto tavern owner prepares for the worst after shooting leaves 15 dead
Weekend tavern shootings were coincidental, not co-ordinated: Cele
EDITORIAL | Tavern shootings expose how out of their depth cops are
‘I was playing pool when I saw a man with an AK-47’: Soweto tavern massacre survivor
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos