×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Soweto tavern shooting: Death toll rises to 16

12 July 2022 - 16:55
Gunmen opened fired in Mdlalose's tavern in Soweto on Sunday, killing 16 people. File photo.
Gunmen opened fired in Mdlalose's tavern in Soweto on Sunday, killing 16 people. File photo.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo

The death toll in the mass shooting at Mdlalose’s tavern in Nomzamo, Soweto, has risen to 16.

This was revealed by Gauteng MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko. 

She visited the area on Tuesday for a prayer meeting with the families of victims.

Mazibuko was accompanied by social development department officials, faith-based organisations, councillors and block committee leaders.

“Today we are in Nomzamo again. Unfortunately, a 16th person has succumbed to his injuries. He is a young man,” she said.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of a prayer session with the families of victims, Mazibuko said the provincial government was working around the clock to assist the families. 

“The bodies of most of the deceased might be going to KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape,” she said.

“We will work together with long-distance taxis associations because they need transport. Avbob has come on board to assist with burials.

“Police are working flat out to ensure they bring the perpetrators to book. The team has gathered a lot of information that will assist them to make arrests.”

A total of 23 people were shot inside the tavern in the early hours on Sunday when gunmen opened fire on patrons.

A dozen people were certified dead on the scene, while others died in hospital. 

Asked if all the families of victims had identified their loved ones, Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said: “Not yet.” 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | ‘Takeaways only’: Soweto tavern owner prepares for the worst after shooting leaves 15 dead

The owner of a tavern a few metres away from Mdlalose’s, where 15 people were killed this weekend, says he is not taking chances and has hired more ...
News
6 hours ago

Weekend tavern shootings were coincidental, not co-ordinated: Cele

The spate of shootings in taverns in Soweto, Katlehong and Pietermaritzburg at the weekend do not appear to have been co-ordinated, police minister ...
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Tavern shootings expose how out of their depth cops are

When Cele says there’s no information linking the three attacks at the weekend, we can believe him based on police’s track record
Opinion & Analysis
22 hours ago

‘I was playing pool when I saw a man with an AK-47’: Soweto tavern massacre survivor

For 10 minutes, Andile squeezed his body underneath the pool table at Mdlalose’s Tavern in Orlando East, Soweto, while a man with an AK-47 stood at ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zondo should have recused himself, says Zikalala Politics
  2. ‘It’s known that Prince Misuzulu suffers from drug addiction’: Prince Mbonisi News
  3. SA’s famous blue sofa finds a forever home News
  4. ‘I was playing pool when I saw a man with an AK-47’: Soweto tavern massacre ... South Africa
  5. Sandton nightclub owner jailed for defrauding property traders South Africa

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done