Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented between 5am and 4pm on Wednesday and Thursday, while stage 4 is on the cards for 4pm to midnight on both days, says Eskom.
The power utility anticipates lower stages of load-shedding throughout the weekend as units return to service.
"A unit each at Arnot, Camden and Kusile stations tripped or were taken offline for repairs ... last night, while a unit each at Kusile and Kendal power stations were returned to service," it said.
On Tuesday afternoon Eskom said it had 3,934MW on planned maintenance, while 14,867MW were unavailable due to breakdowns.
Three's a crowd when the lights go out, but that's what's up on Wednesday and Thursday
