×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Three's a crowd when the lights go out, but that's what's up on Wednesday and Thursday

12 July 2022 - 17:55 By TimesLIVE
Stage 3 load-shedding is scheduled to take place from 5am to 4pm. Stock photo.
Stage 3 load-shedding is scheduled to take place from 5am to 4pm. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented between 5am and 4pm on Wednesday and Thursday, while stage 4 is on the cards for 4pm to midnight on both days, says Eskom.

The power utility anticipates lower stages of load-shedding throughout the weekend as units return to service.

"A unit each at Arnot, Camden and Kusile stations tripped or were taken offline for repairs ... last night, while a unit each at Kusile and Kendal power stations were returned to service," it said.

On Tuesday afternoon Eskom said it had 3,934MW on planned maintenance, while 14,867MW were unavailable due to breakdowns.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Eskom replaces infrastructure amid shortages of mini-substations, transformers

The utility will continue to replace mini-substations and transformers that failed or exploded as a result of theft, vandalism and network ...
News
2 hours ago

Former Eskom contractor employees arrested by SIU

Four former employees of two multinational engineering firms awarded R2.2bn contracts for Eskom's Kusile power plant in 2015 were arrested by members ...
News
7 hours ago

Canada hires Eskom's top nuclear executive & Koeberg boss heads to US for a year

Two nuclear managers are leaving SA for North America, one on a year-long study experience and the other to join a Canadian utility.
News
1 day ago

Labour minister Thulas Nxesi opposes any plan to privatise Eskom

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi says he will oppose any move to privatise Eskom as it struggles to generate power, avoid outages and ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zondo should have recused himself, says Zikalala Politics
  2. ‘It’s known that Prince Misuzulu suffers from drug addiction’: Prince Mbonisi News
  3. SA’s famous blue sofa finds a forever home News
  4. ‘I was playing pool when I saw a man with an AK-47’: Soweto tavern massacre ... South Africa
  5. Sandton nightclub owner jailed for defrauding property traders South Africa

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done