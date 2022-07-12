×

South Africa

WATCH | ‘Takeaways only’: Soweto tavern owner prepares for the worst after shooting leaves 15 dead

12 July 2022 - 11:45 By TImesLIVE

The owner of a tavern a few metres away from Mdlalose’s, where 15 people were killed this weekend, says he is not taking chances and has hired more security.

Yanga Mdelwa is also no longer allowing patrons to drink at the premises, insisting they only order “takeaway” alcohol. 

Mdelwa spoke to TimesLIVE after a mass shooting a short distance from his tavern at the weekend. 

“What is happening in our community is making us uncomfortable. We are scared because these people come and kill without taking anything. We are not sure why this is happening. We have bouncers here, but we can’t say we are safe because they don’t carry guns,” he said. 

“We feel unsafe, especially because of how everything happened. They came in and fired shots. We are not safe. I am traumatised.” 

On Monday police minister Bheki Cele visited the area with Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse and national police commissioner Lt-Gen Fannie Masemola. 

LISTEN | Cele says 137 spent cartridges were found after Soweto tavern massacre

Police minister Bheki Cele says an 11-member detective team is investigating the murders at a Soweto tavern.
News
1 day ago

The group was met by an angry crowd demanding answers about a lack of visible policing and alleged incompetence at the Orlando police station.

In a separate incident, four people were killed in a tavern shooting in Pietermaritzburg at the weekend. Police arrested two suspects on Monday. 

The shootings come two weeks after 21 teenagers died mysteriously in a tavern in Scenery Park, East London. 

While the three incidents are unrelated, the mass fatalities have raised concern about levels of security at township drinking establishments.

