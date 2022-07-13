×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Delay in reports into cause of fire that killed three firefighters in 2018

13 July 2022 - 11:06
The burning Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg in which three firefighters died in 2018. File photo.
The burning Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg in which three firefighters died in 2018. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

There has been yet another delay in releasing the findings of investigations into the fire in a Johannesburg building that claimed the lives of three firefighters in 2018.

Simphiwe Moropane, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi died in September 2018 while battling the fire that engulfed the the Bank of Lisbon building which housed the Gauteng health department.

Reports from four investigations by the police, the City of Johannesburg, the provincial government and the department of labour into the blaze have not been made public despite a commitment by Gauteng premier David Makhura that they would be released in October last year.

In his latest legislature response to DA MEC Jack Bloom, Makhura said various investigations are required to be undertaken by different state institutions into the ﬁre and his office is co-ordinating with all agencies to ensure all investigations are completed.

Makhura said two reports have been received and two are outstanding.

They died in vain: little has changed since 2018 Bank of Lisbon blaze

Johannesburg firefighters say there are still equipment shortages. The metro only has 12 fire engines
News
9 months ago

“The South African Police Service has indicated that their case/ﬁle was handed in at the Johannesburg magisterial court on January 25 2022 and is still awaiting the decision of the magistrate of the inquest court. The department of labour has requested to submit the report in the month of July 2022,” Makhura said in his response. 

Bloom said the premier should at least, for now, release the two reports he has.

“Why not make public the two reports that have been completed? After nearly four years, all these investigations should have been completed,” he said.

Bloom said he doesn’t understand the shifting of dates when the truth will be revealed. He said the families of the deceased still do not have closure.

“I will continue to press for all fire reports to be made public so those at fault are held accountable.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Family of firefighter killed in Bank of Lisbon blaze still waiting for answers

The families of three firefighters killed on duty three years ago say they have still not received any reports into the deadly blaze at the Bank of ...
News
10 months ago

LISTEN | Gauteng government-owned buildings are ‘ticking fire bombs’

At some facilities safety equipment hasn’t been serviced since 2019, while others are just not being maintained
News
9 months ago

Joburg’s new threat: houses catching fire because of load-shedding surges

Firefighters anticipate more house fires as people fail to switch off appliances during multiple daily power outages
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Private companies compete with crippled government firefighting services South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Gauteng government-owned buildings are ‘ticking fire bombs’ News
  3. Family of firefighter killed in Bank of Lisbon blaze still waiting for answers South Africa

Most read

  1. ‘I was playing pool when I saw a man with an AK-47’: Soweto tavern massacre ... South Africa
  2. As long as the poor are hungry, the rich will never sleep: Kgosientso Ramokgopa News
  3. Thieves are coming for your petrol — Here’s how to protect your tank news
  4. Low-skilled Zimbabweans struggle to qualify for SA visas as deadline for expiry ... News
  5. Plan to get me off Meyiwa murder trial was hatched in Ramaphosa’s office, says ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done