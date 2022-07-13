×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | Enyobeni tavern owner, 2 staff arrested for selling booze to children

13 July 2022 - 10:12 By TimesLIVE
Forensics at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London.
Forensics at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park, East London.
Image: Mark Andrews

The owner of East London's Enyobeni tavern and two employees have been arrested as the forensic investigation into the deaths of 21 teens continues.

Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said the 52-year-old owner and staff, aged 33 and 34, were arrested at the weekend and on Tuesday afternoon by a team of detectives working on the Scenery Park tragedy, when patrons collapsed and died on June 26 .

This comes after the Eastern Cape Liquor Board laid charges for contravention of the Liquor Act. The police are investigating the alleged violation or contravention of the act for the selling or supplying of alcohol to children under the age of 18 years and for selling or supplying of alcohol to children under the age of 18 years by the owner.

The owner is expected to appear in the East London magistrate's court on August 19 in connection with these charges.

Two employees have been given an option of a fine in terms of the act. Should they fail to pay, they will be required to appear in the same court.

The forensic investigation into the cause of death is ongoing. Kinana said the results will be made available to the affected families “at an appropriate time and conclusion of the investigation.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene appealed for patience by families and communities.

“Just as we said in the beginning, investigation is a process and needs to be treated with extreme care and wisdom so that we can achieve the desired outcomes. This is the beginning of work we are doing behind the scene,” Mene said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Afternoon Angels step in to keep children off the streets

In the face of limited aftercare facilities and extracurricular programmes at public schools, the proactive community-led initiative Afternoon Angels ...
News
2 days ago

National security cluster is not responsible for tavern safety, ANC’s Pule Mabe after massacre

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe on Sunday said it was not the job of the national security cluster to guard taverns.
News
2 days ago

IN PICS | Empty coffins, tears at Enyobeni tavern tragedy mass funeral

Mourners gathered in Scenery Park in East London on Wednesday for the funeral for 21 teenagers who died in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy on June 26.
News
1 week ago

Enyobeni tragedy: ‘How did we survive while our friends did not?’

Two patrons who were at the Enyobeni tavern on the night of the tragedy describe scenes of panic and chaos, and make troubling allegations about how ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

LISTEN | Eastern Cape Liquor Board cites staffing issues after Enyobeni tavern tragedy

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board has cited staffing issues after the tragic and mysterious deaths of 21 youths at Enyobeni tavern in the Eastern Cape on ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I was playing pool when I saw a man with an AK-47’: Soweto tavern massacre ... South Africa
  2. As long as the poor are hungry, the rich will never sleep: Kgosientso Ramokgopa News
  3. Thieves are coming for your petrol — Here’s how to protect your tank news
  4. Low-skilled Zimbabweans struggle to qualify for SA visas as deadline for expiry ... News
  5. Plan to get me off Meyiwa murder trial was hatched in Ramaphosa’s office, says ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done