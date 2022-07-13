Load-shedding will continue to be implemented at stage 3 until midnight, no longer stage 4, Eskom said on Wednesday.
The overnight load-shedding at stage 2 will be reduced to stage 1 from midnight to 5am.
On Thursday, stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented between 5am and 4pm, before moving up to stage 4 from 4pm to midnight.
Load-shedding schedule improves by one stage
Image: Supplied
Image: Eskom
