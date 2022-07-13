×

South Africa

‘Out of order and factually incorrect’: SA Police Union slams Cele’s tattoo comment

13 July 2022 - 10:10
Police minister Bheki Cele said people with tattoos 'tend to be gangsters'. File photo.
Image: GCIS.

The SA Police Union (Sapu) has criticised police minister Bheki Cele for his comment about people with tattoos, saying he was out of order and factually incorrect.

Cele said people with tattoos have a “tendency of being a gangster” and the police service does not hire them.

He was speaking during the dispatch of additional security forces in response to a mass shooting at a tavern in Soweto at the weekend.

“When you have a tattoo, we don’t hire you because you have a tendency of being a gangster,” said Cele. 

At least 16 people were shot dead and at least nine others wounded at the tavern in Orlando East, Soweto. All the deceased and injured were older than 18 and the tavern was operating within legal hours.

Speaking on 702, Sapu spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale said Cele’s remark was another example of police leadership shifting focus from the core issues in the force, including a lack of leadership and mismanagement.

He said police service regulations state officers should not have visible tattoos when wearing their summer uniform.

“A tattoo has nothing to do with someone being a criminal. One can be a gangster without a tattoo. We are challenging the police service regulations on tattoos because it is discriminating against those who have them,” said Thobakgale. 

He said tattoos have nothing to do with the service rendered by officers. 

“When we look at what Cele is doing, they are shifting the real focus on policing. That is why people are shifting the focus to other things, but not to the real issues burning within the service, the real issues our community members are faced with, such as a rampage of criminality within the SA sphere,” said Thobakgale.

Western Cape agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said Cele’s comment was ridiculous. 

“I distance myself from the comments made by Bheki Cele about people with tattoos. It is ridiculous. What did he smoke to make such remarks? I have more respect for people with tattoos than for this malkop minister of crime,” he said

On social media, Cele’s comments didn’t go down well as scores expressed mixed reactions. 

Here is a snapshot of some reactions:

