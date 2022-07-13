×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police release two men detained in connection with Pietermaritzburg tavern shooting

13 July 2022 - 16:34 By Mfundo Mkhize
Sakhi's tavern in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg, where four people died during a shooting at the weekend.
Sakhi's tavern in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg, where four people died during a shooting at the weekend.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Two suspects held in connection with the shooting at a tavern in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg, on Saturday night, in which four people died, have been released.

Two men are alleged to have entered Sakhi's tavern and opened fire on patrons, hitting at least 12 people. Two died at the scene and two died later.

A police source close to the investigation, who spoke to TimesLIVE on Wednesday, said charges were withdrawn as there was not enough evidence to warrant them being kept in custody.  

“There are many leads we are following and I can assure you there will be arrests made.”

Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala confirmed their release, saying the men had first been held for questioning and later released.

It is understood the pair, who were taken in on Monday, were spotted leaving the tavern shortly after the shootings.

Two nabbed in connection with PMB tavern shooting, ‘more arrests coming’

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a tavern shooting in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg, which left four people dead.
News
2 days ago

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi confirmed on Tuesday that police had made arrests.

He said police were able to locate the vehicle used in the crime and more arrests were imminent.

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority said it would soon make public the findings of an investigation to determine whether there were breaches of the liquor licence conditions.

Acting CEO Bheki Mbanjwa visited the tavern after the shooting on Sunday accompanied by the compliance and enforcement team. He said one of the licence requirements was to ensure security for patrons.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Video footage of alleged Soweto tavern shooters in hands of police, car ‘may have been traced to KZN’

Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko says police have obtained video footage of the five gunmen believed to be responsible for the Soweto ...
News
6 hours ago

LISTEN | Enyobeni tavern owner, 2 staff arrested for selling booze to children

The owner of East London's Enyobeni tavern and two employees have been arrested as the forensic investigation into the deaths of 21 teens continues
News
7 hours ago

Another Gauteng tavern shooting leaves one dead in Mamelodi

A man was shot dead at a tavern in Mamelodi, Tshwane, in the early hours of Monday.
News
23 hours ago

Soweto tavern shooting: Death toll rises to 16

The death toll in the mass shooting at Mdlalose's tavern in Nomzamo, Soweto, has risen to 16.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I was playing pool when I saw a man with an AK-47’: Soweto tavern massacre ... South Africa
  2. As long as the poor are hungry, the rich will never sleep: Kgosientso Ramokgopa News
  3. Plan to get me off Meyiwa murder trial was hatched in Ramaphosa’s office, says ... South Africa
  4. Thieves are coming for your petrol — Here’s how to protect your tank news
  5. Low-skilled Zimbabweans struggle to qualify for SA visas as deadline for expiry ... News

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done