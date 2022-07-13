×

South Africa

Uber angry: Leaked files endorse our complaints, say SA drivers

13 July 2022 - 13:46
E-hailing drivers during a previous, nationwide 'apps off' strike.
Image: Alon Skuy

The country’s Uber drivers say the e-hailing platform has too many vehicles on the road and its commission is too low to be financially viable.

“It’s just a frustrating situation and we don’t have anywhere else to go. We’ve tried everything to fight this,” said Zweli Ngwenya, a spokesperson for the drivers.

Ngwenya was commenting on a Washington Post exposé about how Uber created working conditions it knew would result in many drivers barely scraping by.

“This is what we have been saying for years, that as Uber drivers we are making money for the platform and it doesn’t really benefit the drivers,” Ngwenya said.

Drivers are battling to survive and maintain their vehicles as the commission rate they receive is too low, he added.  

“Right now the price of fuel is at its highest, but Uber has dropped its prices, yet it doesn’t  reduce its commission rate,” Ngwenya said.

Another Uber driver and owner, Mncedisi Khoza, said running costs are very high and they make no profit.

“Uber is the only winner in all of this. They are the ones making money. As for us, we are working for them and making the money for them,” he said.

Uber exposé accuses e-hailing company of disadvantaging drivers

Ride e-hailing services company Uber stands accused of past practices that grew its business by undermining its drivers, including in SA, to maximise ...
News
6 hours ago

The company said it is different to what it was when the aggressive growth strategy referred to in Uber Leaks was exposed, because 90% of its employees joined after the new CEO’s appointment.

It said it has invested heavily in safety, technology development that is now industry standard and publishing a comprehensive report of the most serious safety incidents.

But SA drivers said they see no difference and things are worsening daily.

“Uber is more concerned with the safety of riders than that of drivers. How many drivers have been attacked or fallen victim [to crime] at the hands of riders? The only thing they’ll tell you about riders is that they verify riders with their Facebook accounts. Why not subject riders to the same level of scrutiny they put on the drivers?” Ngwenya asked. 

Adding to their frustrations is Uber’s lack of engagement with drivers when they experience challenges, he said. 

“When you send a complaint about a trip, you’ll only get an automated response and no-one will bother to follow up with you.” 

Over the years, Uber drivers have embarked on several protests about the running of the e-hailing app. Among other things, they have complained about regulation thereof, including pricing and the commission ratio Uber takes from trips.  

