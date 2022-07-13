×

South Africa

WATCH | Armed men confront Durban family praying at home

13 July 2022 - 13:57
A Durban family was confronted by armed men while praying outside their home on Tuesday. File photo
Image: Bloomberg

A Durban family was in the middle of prayer outside their home on Tuesday when they were confronted by armed men.

CCTV footage of the incident, understood to have taken place in the suburb of Springtown, has been posted on the eThekwini Secure Facebook page.

Police did not immediately respond to a TimesLIVE request for information about the incident, and it is not clear whether the family was harmed.

The video shows a praying elderly woman with a scarf covering her head.

In the background a white vehicle pulls up and a few men alight.

The woman appears deep in prayer and stops when she notices the men.

Brandishing a gun, the alleged robber orders the elderly woman, a man and another woman into the house.

The footage shows the trio being followed by four armed men before it ends.

The incident has outraged social media users who expressed disbelief at the victims being robbed while praying.

One said: “I hope and pray that the family was not harmed. They will definitely be traumatised. Imagine when waking up and praying to God isn’t safe for us any longer ... I hope the culprits suffer the worst kind of torment from the man above himself ... we all know law enforcement is useless.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Planned attack': Protection rackets or miner gangs suspected as motives for tavern massacre

The rampant gangsterism in the country is suspected to be the reason behind the Soweto tavern massacre at the weekend. Violence prevention expert ...
News
1 day ago

Cuba expels SA medical student for ‘kidnapping’ two women

An Eastern Cape medical student studying in Cuba has pleaded with authorities to allow him to finish his degree after being kicked out of medical ...
News
1 hour ago

North West cop arrested for ‘robbing business of cigarettes’

A North West police officer may have puffed his job goodbye after he allegedly robbed a local business of cigarettes.
News
4 days ago
