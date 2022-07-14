Bodyguard of member of Zulu king's coronation committee shot in Durban

A bodyguard of Zululand district municipality mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi was injured when he was shot during a coronation committee meeting in Mayville on Thursday.

The injured person, who has not yet been identified, is in hospital.

Buthelezi is part of the coronation committee that is working with the Zulu royal family in preparing the coronation of King Misuzulu, which is set for next month.

After President Cyril Ramaphosa’s formal recognition of Prince Misuzulu as the new Zulu monarch in March, the traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, announced that preparations for the coronation will be handled by a committee.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE