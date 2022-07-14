The government has released new draft rules for public comment for onshore shale gas fracking, four years after the Supreme Court of Appeal set aside regulations governing hydraulic fracturing in the ecologically sensitive Karoo region.
Fracking back on the radar as draft shale gas regulations released
Exploration for petroleum by fracking cannot go ahead, SCA rules
The department said environmental authorisation was required for each phase of the process, including seismic surveys without fracking and the production phase.
Suffering some of its worst power cuts since it started in 2007, SA wants to diversify its energy mix away from ageing coal-fired power plants prone to breakdowns and help reduce harmful emissions from the continent’s top polluter.
In 2017 geologists at the University of Johannesburg and three other institutions estimated the gas resource in the Karoo was probably 13-trillion cubic feet (tcf) (about 4-trillion m³), the bottom of a range of estimates that had put deposits between 13 tcf to 390 tcf.
Reuters
