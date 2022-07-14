×

South Africa

Load-shedding low-down: stage 4 on Thursday night, stage 3 on Friday

14 July 2022 - 15:55
Eskom says it anticipates load-shedding stages 1 and 2 for Saturday, with stage 2 only being implemented from 4pm to 10pm on Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Phive 015

Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm to midnight on Thursday.

Eskom says load-shedding will then be reduced to stage 3 from 5am to midnight on Friday.

“It is anticipated stages 1 and 2 will be required for Saturday, with stage 2 load-shedding only implemented [from 4pm to 10pm] on Sunday.

“Should anything change in the intervening period, Eskom will communicate and implement any changes as may be necessary,” it said.

Image: Supplied/Eskom

The power utility anticipates lower stages next week as some units return to service, but this will be confirmed closer to the time or as changes occur, it said.

“We currently have 4,501MW on planned maintenance, while another 16,320MW of capacity is available due to breakdowns,” said Eskom.

If generation capacity shortages persist over the next few weeks, load-shedding will continue to be implemented at various stages, it added.

The power utility has cautioned the public it will still take a few weeks for the power generation system to recover.

